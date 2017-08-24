Manitoba Police Watchdog Investigates After Man Jumped Out Window, Breaks Leg

By The Canadian Press
WINNIPEG – Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after it says a man broke his leg while jumping out of a window to escape police.
The Independent Investigation Unit says Winnipeg police reported responding to a call Tuesday regarding a domestic assault involving a man armed with a knife.
The unit says when police entered the apartment, they were told the man had jumped from a third-storey window to get away.
He was found on the ground with an injured leg and was arrested.
An ambulance took him to hospital with a broken right femur.
The IIU investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba.