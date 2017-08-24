Manitoba Police Watchdog Investigates After Man Jumped Out Window, Breaks Leg

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG – Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after it says a man broke his leg while jumping out of a window to escape police.

The Independent Investigation Unit says Winnipeg police reported responding to a call Tuesday regarding a domestic assault involving a man armed with a knife.

The unit says when police entered the apartment, they were told the man had jumped from a third-storey window to get away.

He was found on the ground with an injured leg and was arrested.

An ambulance took him to hospital with a broken right femur.

The IIU investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba.

