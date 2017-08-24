ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

The Canadian Press » Manitoba Police Watchdog Investigates After Man Jumped Out Window, Breaks Leg

Manitoba Police Watchdog Investigates After Man Jumped Out Window, Breaks Leg

Manitoba Police Watchdog Investigates After Man Jumped Out Window, Breaks Leg

in The Canadian Press0 Comments

By The Canadian Press

Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba - IIU

WINNIPEG – Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after it says a man broke his leg while jumping out of a window to escape police.

The Independent Investigation Unit says Winnipeg police reported responding to a call Tuesday regarding a domestic assault involving a man armed with a knife.

The unit says when police entered the apartment, they were told the man had jumped from a third-storey window to get away.

He was found on the ground with an injured leg and was arrested.

An ambulance took him to hospital with a broken right femur.

The IIU investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba.

CP - The Canadian Press


Comments

comments

MENU