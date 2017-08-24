Suspect Rams Winnipeg Police Cruiser in Stolen Vehicle

A man who was car-jacked in the area of Arlington Street and Sargent Avenue ended up having his vehicle crash head-on into a Winnipeg police cruiser.

The man had just parked his car Wednesday at around 1:30 a.m. when he was confronted by a man with a gun. He demanded the victim’s car keys and cell phone before taking off. The victim wasn’t injured in the robbery.

Police spotted the stolen vehicle in the area of Wellington Avenue and Home Street when they attempted to pull it over. The driver refused to stop and rammed the front end of a marked police K-9 vehicle. The stolen vehicle then came to a rest and three people were arrested.

The K-9 officer and police service dog weren’t injured.

Police seized a pellet gun and a can of bear spray at the scene.

Autumn Bo Antoine, 21, of Winnipeg, along with a 16-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy, face numerous charges.

All three suspects remain in custody.

— Staff

