All Aflutter at Assiniboine Park Zoo’s Butterfly Safari

WINNIPEG — The Assiniboine Park Zoo’s Shirley Richardson Butterfly Garden is coming alive this weekend for three days of activities surrounding the species housed underneath its enclosure.

Butterfly Safari Weekend at the Zoo is today through Sunday, August 27, allowing visitors to feed butterflies and make a special butterfly craft to remember their experience.

“The Shirley Richardson Butterfly Garden is the perfect place to discover the magical world of butterflies and flowers,” said Gary Lunsford, senior director of animal care and conservation at Assiniboine Park Zoo.

“The Butterfly Safari is a great opportunity for visitors of all ages to engage with butterflies and learn about them in an interactive way.”

Activities run daily during regular zoo hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

