Welcome to the Jungle: Guns N’ Roses Rock in Winnipeg

Guns N’ Roses played a three-hour set at Investors Group Field on Thursday, August 24, 2017. (DAVE BAXTER / FOR CHRISD.CA)
Slash of Guns N’ Roses performs at Investors Group Field on Thursday night. (DAVE BAXTER / FOR CHRISD.CA)

The classic Guns N’ Roses lineup featuring original members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan showed up in Winnipeg on Thursday night to play a loud and blistering show for their devoted fans. The reunited ‘Guns’ have been travelling the globe for months on their Not In This Lifetime Tour and brought the show to Winnipeg’s Investors Group Field. The band hit the stage around 8:30 p.m. with a rendition of It’s So Easy complete with pyrotechnics and fireworks, and would go on to play a loud and energetic set of their classics songs from the late 80’s and early 90’s.

(DAVE BAXTER / FOR CHRISD.CA)


