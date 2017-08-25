Welcome to the Jungle: Guns N’ Roses Rock in Winnipeg

The classic Guns N’ Roses lineup featuring original members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan showed up in Winnipeg on Thursday night to play a loud and blistering show for their devoted fans. The reunited ‘Guns’ have been travelling the globe for months on their Not In This Lifetime Tour and brought the show to Winnipeg’s Investors Group Field. The band hit the stage around 8:30 p.m. with a rendition of It’s So Easy complete with pyrotechnics and fireworks, and would go on to play a loud and energetic set of their classics songs from the late 80’s and early 90’s.

