Manitoba Schools Receiving $54M in Upgrades

WINNIPEG — Several schools throughout Manitoba will receive $53.7 million in provincial funding for infrastructure renewal projects.

Education and Training Minister Ian Wishart made the announcement Friday at Vincent Massey Collegiate in Winnipeg, which will benefit from a new 17,000-sq.-ft. re-roofing project at the school.

“These projects will provide students and educators throughout Manitoba with safe and healthy places in which to study and work,” said Wishart. “We are making significant investments in school infrastructure renewal because our government recognizes how important it is to ensure all students have a positive learning environment.”

The funding includes $14.3 million from roof replacements, $15.6 million for mechanical systems replacement, $13.7 million for structural upgrades, and $10.1 million for access projects.

The projects will be completed within a six- to 24-month timeframe following the award of tenders and start of construction.

