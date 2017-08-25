ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

Nova Scotia Thief Steals Thousands Worth of Old, Brightly Coloured Bills

By The Canadian Press

Canada Bank Notes
Specimen 1954 series banknotes are shown in this undated handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO – Cape Breton Regional Police)

NEW WATERFORD, N.S. – Police say someone stole thousands of dollars in bills dating back to the 1950s from a Cape Breton home.

The money — bills in green, orange and other bright colours that have long been taken out of circulation — were taken from a New Waterford residence between July 18 and Aug. 21.

Police say the homeowners were away and returned to discover thousands of dollars had been stolen, including the vintage bills — mostly $20s, $50s and $100s.

Cape Breton Regional Police released a photo of old-style notes and asked anyone who sees bills like them in circulation to call them.

Police spokesperson Desiree Vassallo says the bills appeared to be collectibles handed down from a previous generation.

Vassallo said she’s never seen bills like these before.

CP - The Canadian Press


