Victim Dragged from Vehicle in South Winnipeg Carjacking

Three teens are facing charges after a carjacking in south Winnipeg Thursday evening where a man was dragged as he attempted to stop the theft.

Police say the 51-year-old victim had parked his car in the 2300 block of Pembina Highway at around 9:30 p.m.and began walking away when he realized he had left his keys in the ignition.

He ran back to the vehicle and noticed it driving away with several people inside near Dartmouth Drive and Pembina Highway. The man tried opening the front passenger door, but the vehicle took off, dragging him northbound onto Pembina Highway for approximately 10 feet. He suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Police located the stolen car shortly after in the area of Point Road and Pembina Highway. It was later brought to a stop with the help of the Tactical Support Team in the 300 block of Osborne Street.

A 15-year-old boy and two girls, aged 14 and 17, were arrested at the scene. Police seized an airsoft gun and a machete from the male suspect.

One of the female suspects was found to also be responsible for an unrelated robbery in St. Boniface on July 11, 2017, where a wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

All three teens remain in custody.

