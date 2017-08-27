ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

Heart and Stroke Teaching Free CPR at The Forks

WINNIPEG — Canada’s first large-scale CPR and AED training event is showing Winnipeggers how to save a life in a potential emergency situation on Sunday.

The Heart and Stroke Foundation is hosting Community of Heroes under the canopy at The Forks from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.

“In a cardiac arrest, quick bystander intervention saves lives,” said Lisa Bagan, resuscitation program manager with Heart & Stroke.

“If you see someone having a cardiac arrest, call 911, get an AED, and push hard and fast in the centre of the chest until emergency responders arrive and take over.”

Resuscitation experts from Heart & Stroke and local heroes from Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service (WFPS) will provide men, women and children of all ages with free instruction on hands-only CPR and how to use the AEDs now found in public venues throughout the community.

The first 200 people trained will receive a free CPR kit with a practice mannequin and instructional DVD.

Community of Heroes made its Canadian debut in Winnipeg last year. More than 250 individuals were trained to save a life.

— Staff


