A 39-year-old Portage la Prairie man was killed Saturday while crossing the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 16.

RCMP say the pedestrian was struck by an eastbound semi trailer truck shortly before 7 p.m.

The 51-year-old driver of the semi wasn’t injured.

Highway 1 eastbound was closed for several hours for the investigation but later reopened at 9:40 pm.

— Staff

Comments

comments