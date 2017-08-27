Two Arrested in Hours-Long Winnipeg Standoff

A nine-hour standoff ended Saturday with Winnipeg police taking several people into custody.

Officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 500 block of Sherbook Street related to drugs and firearms. The 33-year-old male suspect related to the home was spotted in a vehicle at around 10:45 a.m. and police engaged in a pursuit.

Travelling at a high rate of speed, the vehicle struck a female cyclist at Arlington Street and Logan Avenue, as well as a taxicab.

The cyclist was taken to hospital with minor injuries, while the taxicab driver wasn’t injured.

Police found the truck abandoned in a back lane of 1400 block of Magnus Avenue. Two suspects inside fled to a nearby residence, where a 22-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant attempted to run out of the rear of the residence.

Police evacuated the homeowner and lawful residents, while two others remained inside. Police deployed their armoured rescue vehicle to the scene to assist in the standoff.

The Tactical Support Team was able to safely enter the residence and arrest a 33-year-old man and 22-year-old man. Both Winnipeg suspects face a number of charges and remain in custody.

