Two Teens Killed in Crash Near Portage la Prairie

Two teens were killed Sunday when their vehicle was hit by a semi truck at Highway 1 and 16 near Portage la Prairie.

Manitoba RCMP say the westbound semi ran a red light on Highway 1 and struck a car travelling southbound on Highway 16 just before 8:30 p.m.

A 19-year-old woman from the RM of Alonsa, along with a 17-year-old boy from Portage la Prairie, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Gurjant Singh, 23, from British Columbia, was arrested and charged with two counts each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and criminal negligence causing death.

Singh remains in custody.

Alcohol is not considered a factor.

“Last night, RCMP officers had to go tell two families that their children were never coming home,” said Tara Seel, media relations officer with the Manitoba RCMP. “Now those families are reeling, and the bottom line is — they should not have to be. The tragedies we are seeing on the roadways are preventable. Drivers need to slow down and pay attention.”

A 39-year-old Portage la Prairie man died at the same intersection on Saturday when he was hit by a semi.

On August 19, a man and his 10- and 13-year-old sons from Carberry, died when a semi collided with their van at the intersection.

