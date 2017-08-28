Red River College Students Among First Returning to School Monday

As August draws to a close, Red River College (RRC) students are among the first heading back to school in Manitoba.

Thousands of students returned to RRC campuses across the province Monday. The college couldn’t confirm enrolment numbers before its first day. Last year, it welcomed more than 22,000 students.

RRC president Paul Vogt and members of the school’s senior leadership team were in the halls greeting students and helping them find their classrooms early Monday.

The University of Winnipeg’s fall term begins Sept. 5, while University of Manitoba classes start Sept. 7. Most other Manitoba school divisions crack the books on Sept. 6 or 7.

— Staff

Comments

comments