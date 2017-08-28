Three Teens Charged After Winnipeg Skate Party Ends in Robbery, Injuries

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG – Three teenagers have been charged after a skate party in a Winnipeg neighbourhood ended with a boy being robbed and another being injured.

Police say two groups at the party on Sunday afternoon befriended each other and went to a nearby wooded area where one group tried to rob the other.

Investigators say a 14-year-old boy was able to run away, but a 16-year-old youth’s bicycle and other property were taken.

Another 14-year-old was assaulted with a machete that caused significant injuries to his upper body and face.

One suspect was picked up in the area Sunday afternoon and two more were arrested early Monday morning at their Winnipeg homes.

Brendan James Jackson, who is 18, and two 17-year-olds face a number of charges, including robbery and aggravated assault

They have been detained in custody.

