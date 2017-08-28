Winnipeg Man Facing Child Porn Charges After Australian Arrest

WINNIPEG — The arrest of an Australian man on child porn charges is being hailed as a crucial component to charge a Winnipeg man with similar offences.

Police say they were notified by the South Australia Joint Anti Child Exploitation Team regarding imagery being shared between various users from January 2017 and August 2017 of a six-year-old victim at an East Kildonan residence.

The arrest of an Australian suspect tipped police to arrest a 28-year-old Winnipeg man in connection with the investigation.

He faces numerous sexual assault charges, including possessing and distributing child pornography.

