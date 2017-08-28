Yukon Reality TV Star Sentenced on Charges Linked to ‘Gold Rush’ Filming

By The Canadian Press

WHITEHORSE – A reality TV star in Yukon has been ordered to pay $31,000 in fines for violating the territory’s Waters Act.

Tony Beets was sentenced in Whitehorse last week after being convicted in May on charges of improperly disposing of waste and failing to report improper disposal.

Mining company Tamarack Inc., which includes Beets as a director, was convicted of the same charges and two counts of failing to comply with a water licence.

The matter went to court after a sub-contractor poured gasoline on a dredge pond and set it on fire in October 2014 during filming of the Discovery Channel reality TV show “Gold Rush.”

The incident came to light when the episode aired in February 2015.

In sentencing Beets, Territorial Court Judge Peter Chisholm said the experienced miner could have prevented the stunt but didn’t, and the fine will send a message to polluters that the courts take such cases very seriously. (CKRW)

