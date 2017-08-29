Driver Charged After Truck Rear-Ends Semi Near Elie

Two people had to be extricated from a pickup truck near Elie, Manitoba on Tuesday evening after it rear-ended a semi-trailer.

The two-vehicle collision at Highway 1 and Highway 248 occurred at around 7:40 p.m. when the semi was stopped at a westbound red light. RCMP say the pickup was towing a trailer at the time and failed to stop, collided with the semi’s trailer.

Two people in the pickup — a 16-year-old male passenger, and 41-year-old male driver — were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both were from Warren, Manitoba. The semi driver was uninjured.

The driver of the pickup has been charged with careless driving.

“In the past few weeks, we have been attending far too many serious collisions, and many of those are occurring at intersections,” said Sgt. Mark Hume with the Manitoba RCMP.

“Intersections are inherently more dangerous than straightaways — you have traffic going in all different directions, doing different speeds and having different right of ways. Drivers absolutely need to be alert when on the road, and especially at intersections. We could have had two more deaths last night.”

