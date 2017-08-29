Bisons Name Football Captains Ahead of Home Opener

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba Bisons football squad heads into their opening season weekend ranked 10th, but the end goal remains to repeat becoming Vanier Cup champions 10 years since their last big win.

The Bisons host the University of Saskatchewan Huskies on Friday, September 1 at Investors Group Field.

Leading up to the home opener, the Bisons on Tuesday named their 2017 captains — four on offence and four from the defence side.

“All eight captains in 2017 form a strong leadership group that exemplifies the best of Bison football,” said head coach Brian Dobie, who enters his 22nd season at the helm.

“They possess a wealth of U SPORTS experience plus are great teammates, excellent student-athletes and impact players on and off the field.”

This year’s Bisons captains:

Quarterback Theo Deezar , 23

, 23 Running back/kick returner Alex Christie , 23

, 23 Receiver Trysten Dyce , 22

, 22 Offensive lineman Anthony Daley , 24

, 24 Fifth-year safety Tyler Fong , 23

, 23 Defensive lineman Derek Dufault , 21

, 21 Linebacker Houston Rennie , 22

, 22 Defensive back Jayden McKoy, 22

Regular season football tickets are available now through Ticketmaster or at the Investors Group Field box office on game day. Tickets are $15 for adults. U of M students, high school students and kids 12 and under are free.

