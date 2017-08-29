Minnesota Man Sentenced in Winnipeg Court for Child Porn Smuggling

A 26-year-old Minnesota man was sentenced in a Winnipeg courtroom Monday for attempting to smuggle child pornography into the country.

Craig Eugene Leslie pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 months behind bars for the May 27, 2017 incident.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says Leslie arrived at the Emerson port and was referred for secondary examination. CBSA officers examined electronics in his possession and discovered suspected child pornography in the form of digital photo and video files. Leslie was arrested and the device seized.

“This is a significant sentence as a result of a CBSA child pornography investigation, which speaks to the important role our officers have in identifying and investigating cases of suspected child pornography to prevent further exploitation of children,” said Kim R. Scoville, regional director general, Canada Border Services Agency, Prairie Region.

So far this year, CBSA officers on the prairies have made 15 suspected child pornography seizures. In 2016, they made 17 seizures of suspected child pornography; and 22 seizures of suspected child pornography in 2015.

Comments

comments