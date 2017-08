A fire heavily damaged a vacant hotel in The Pas on Sunday morning, resulting in an 18-year-old facing two counts of arson charges.

The New Hawaiian Restaurant was fully engulfed when emergency crews arrived on Fischer Avenue at around 9 a.m.

One of two apartment suites above the restaurant was occupied, but no injuries were reported.

Skywalker Castel, 18, from Pukatawagan, has also been charged with mischief over $5000. Castel has been released pending a court date.

