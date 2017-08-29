Police Seize Homemade ‘Firing Devices’ from St. Boniface Home

Winnipeg police were called to deal with the discovery of “firing devices” after emergency crews responded to a medical incident in St. Boniface.

Officers arrived to the 100 block of Thomas Berry Streeton August 25 at around 3 p.m. to find three improvised devices, six stolen bicycles and various types of ammunition.

Police say two of the devices were so-called “bang stick” style firearms. One was made from a brown cane and found to have a spent .410 calibre round inside it. The other was part of a red and white broom stick, which had a live .22 calibre round ready to fire.

The third was made from a piece of an airsoft rifle.

Five of the six stolen bicycles have since been returned to their owners.

Cory Richard Vincent, 42, and Justin Mathew Melo, 30, both from Winnipeg, face numerous weapons and theft charges.

They remain in custody.

