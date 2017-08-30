Public Input Wanted on New Arlington Bridge Design

Before the Arlington Bridge is torn down, the City of Winnipeg wants input from the public on what its replacement should look like.

“The Arlington Bridge is a Winnipeg landmark, but it’s over 100 years old and needs to be replaced,” said Mike Pagtakhan, councillor for Point Douglas.

The city will ask residents how best to utilize surplus land near the bridge, how bridge design could improve connectivity within neighbourhoods north and south of the bridge, and what type of public art and design features would be most appropriate on the new bridge given the current structure’s 100-year history.

The engagement process will run throughout September during neighbourhood “pop-ups” and other community events, by submitting ideas through Winnipeg.ca/betterarlington, or on social media by using the hashtag #betterarlington.

Comments

comments