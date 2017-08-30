Brandon Police Find Knives, Bear Spray During Traffic Stop

Brandon police pulled over a woman early Wednesday and found a cache of weapons inside her vehicle.

Officers conducted the traffic stop at around 2 a.m. in the 900 block of 13th Street and noticed a large knife between the front seats.

The woman originally provided a false name when confronted, prompting officers to search the vehicle. They found several more knives, a can of bear spray and two bottles of open liquor.

A 24-year-old Brandon woman and her 48-year-old male passenger, also from Brandon, were arrested for weapons possession and breach of an undertaking. Both were remanded in custody to appear in court on Wednesday.

