ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

News » Brandon Police Find Knives, Bear Spray During Traffic Stop

Brandon Police Find Knives, Bear Spray During Traffic Stop

Brandon Police Find Knives, Bear Spray During Traffic Stop

in News0 Comments

Brandon Police Service CrestBrandon police pulled over a woman early Wednesday and found a cache of weapons inside her vehicle.

Officers conducted the traffic stop at around 2 a.m. in the 900 block of 13th Street and noticed a large knife between the front seats.

The woman originally provided a false name when confronted, prompting officers to search the vehicle. They found several more knives, a can of bear spray and two bottles of open liquor.

A 24-year-old Brandon woman and her 48-year-old male passenger, also from Brandon, were arrested for weapons possession and breach of an undertaking. Both were remanded in custody to appear in court on Wednesday.

— Staff


Comments

comments

MENU