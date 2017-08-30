Man Tries to Abduct Child from Grandfather Near Grace Hospital

WINNIPEG — A man attempted to abduct an eight-year-old boy from his grandfather’s care while the two were walking near the Grace Hospital on Tuesday.

Winnipeg police say the pair was in the 200 block of Booth Drive at around 6:15 p.m. when a man walking toward them and asked the time. The victims continued walking when the man began to swear at them and chase them. The suspect threatened the grandfather and attempted to grab the child.

Police were notified when the two were able to run to a parking garage. Neither were injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, between 25-30 of age, approximately 6’2″ in height, weighing approximately 250 lbs, with short wavy hair, and blue eyes. He was wearing an orange coloured shirt with a black stripe in the middle and tan coloured pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

Comments

comments