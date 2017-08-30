Blue Bombers Announce Sell-Out for Banjo Bowl

If you were hoping to see the Winnipeg Blue Bombers trample the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders in the upcoming Banjo Bowl, you better know someone who knows someone.

The football club announced Wednesday the annual game on Saturday, September 9 at Investors Group Field is sold out.

Those who do have tickets to the game are being asked to wear royal blue, where a 360° panoramic image will be captured prior to kickoff. The image will later be available at the Bomber Store.

Kickoff for the game is at 2 p.m. The tailgate area will open at 11:30 a.m.

Tickets for the Bombers’ September 22 home game against the Ottawa Redblacks are still available. That game will include the unveiling of the Cal Murphy statue and is also a Police Appreciation Game.

