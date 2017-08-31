Three Winnipeg families affected by childhood cancers are visiting local blood clinics to encourage donations today.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and so families will be sharing their stories in person at clinics and on social media.

Amy Millette and her daughter Paisley, a blood recipient; Tori and Sheena Gruhn, mom and aunt to three-year-old Brody, who died in 2015; and Jennifer Wityshyn, mom to 23-month-old Rylan, who died in 2013, are among the first Manitobans participating.

The families will be at the Winnipeg Blood Centre (777 William Ave.) at 10 a.m. Thursday, as their friends and relatives donate blood.

Canadian Blood Services says it can take up to five blood donors to help a child undergoing cancer treatment, or up to eight donors to help a child with leukemia.

To book a donation, visit blood.ca/en/donate.

-Staff

Comments

comments