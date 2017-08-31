What’s Open and Closed on Labour Day Weekend

Here’s what’s open, closed or operating on a reduced schedule for the Labour Day long weekend (Sept. 1-4, 2017):

Shopping Centres

Kildonan Place, Grant Park, St. Vital Centre, Cadillac Fairview Polo Park — Open Friday-Sunday, closed Monday

Liquor Marts

All Manitoba Liquor Marts will be closed on Monday. Winnipeg locations will be operating on extended hours this weekend.

City of Winnipeg Civic Offices

All offices are closed Monday.

Recycling/Garbage Collection

Recycling, garbage and yard waste will be collected as normally scheduled on the Labour Day holiday for those with Monday as their collection day.

Brady Road Landfill (commercial customers only):

Saturday, September 3 — 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 4 — 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Monday, September 5 — 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Winnipeg Transit

On Monday, Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule. For route and schedule information, visit Winnipeg Transit or contact 311.

Libraries

All Winnipeg Public Libraries will be closed Monday. Effective September 5, Winnipeg Public Library’s summer hours end and regular hours resume.

Leisure Centres

All Leisure Centres will be closed Monday. Regular hours are in effect for Leisure Centres on Saturday and Sunday, except for St. James Civic Centre pool and fitness facility, which is closed for annual maintenance from Aug. 26 to Sept. 30.

Swimming Pools

City of Winnipeg indoor swimming pools will be closed Monday. Weather permitting, the following outdoor pools will be open Monday:

Fort Gary Lions

Kildonan Park

St. Vital

Westdale

Freighthouse

Transcona Aquatic Park

Operating hours vary by pool. Various wading pools and spray pads will also be open Monday, weather permitting.

Animal Services Agency

The Animal Services Agency will be closed Monday.

Cemeteries

Cemetery grounds at Brookside, St. Vital and Transcona Cemeteries will be open for visitation from 8:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Monday, though cemetery offices will be closed.

Winnipeg Parking Authority

The WPA is closed as per usual Saturday and Sunday, closed for Labour Day Monday and operating on regular hours Tuesday.

Golf Courses

Crescent Drive, Harbour View, John Blumberg, Kildonan Park and Windsor Park Golf Courses will be open every day of the Labour Day long weekend from dawn (approximately 6:00 a.m.) until dusk.

Museums and Galleries

Royal Aviation Museum — Saturday 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, with a free guided tour at 2:00 pm; Sunday 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm, with a free guided tour at 2:00 pm; Monday 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Canadian Museum for Human Rights — Open daily, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Manitoba Museum — Friday 10 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Saturday-Monday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Winter hours start Tuesday. Winnipeg Art Gallery — Friday 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Saturday-Monday 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

