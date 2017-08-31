ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

News » Liberal MPs to Host Town Hall on Health Care in North Winnipeg Thursday

Winnipeg North Liberal MP Kevin Lamoureux speaks to a crowd of supporters on November 29, 2010. RON CANTIVEROS / FILE PHOTO

Two Winnipeg Members of Parliament are teaming up to host a town hall Thursday night to discuss a contentious issue among their constituents: health care.

Liberal MPs MaryAnn Mihychuk (Kildonan-St. Paul) and Kevin Lamoureux (Winnipeg North) are hosting a meeting at Maples Community Centre (454 Adsum Dr.) starting at 7 p.m.

The town hall was called “in response to many concerns” expressed by residents in Winnipeg North and Kildonan-St Paul, according to a media advisory.

In recent months, the provincial government and regional health authorities have announced many health care changes, including emergency room closures and deleted nursing positions.

