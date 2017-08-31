Manitoba Moose Unveil 2017-18 Season Promos, Including Halloween and Superhero Games

On top of a packed schedule, the Manitoba Moose are hoping to entice fans with a stacked lineup full of theme nights and giveaways for the 2017-18 season.

The American Hockey League team announced new events planned for this year on Thursday, which include a Halloween Game (Oct. 28) with free pillowcases (to help the kids with trick-or-treating three days later). There’s also a Superhero Day (Feb. 19) where guests are encouraged to come in costume.

A Holiday Game is slated for Dec. 22 with free Mini Mick E. Moose gnomes. Mini bobbleheads (Dec. 30 and Mar. 24) and Upper Deck Hockey Cards (Mar. 4) will also be making a comeback, as will Star Wars Day on Dec. 10.

Charity initiatives Share the Warmth (Nov. 19), Teddy Bear Toss (Dec. 9), Shutout Hunger (Dec. 31) and Autism Awareness Day (Mar. 31) will return, as will three specialty jerseys. The Polar Bear Jersey (Jan. 14), Retro Jersey (Feb. 25) and Autism Awareness Jersey (Mar. 31) will be joined by a fourth new addition — a jersey and theme night honouring law enforcement officers on Nov. 17.

For the full promotional schedule, visit moosehockey.com.

The puck drops Oct. 13 at Bell MTS Place for the Manitoba Moose home opener. The Moose will host the Cleveland Monsters and the first 6,000 fans who show up will receive LED wristbands.

