September Lane Closures Around Graham Ave. Could Cause Downtown Delays

Construction overhauls around Graham Ave. could cause downtown delays in the coming weeks.

On Thursday, the City of Winnipeg announced pending lane closures for early September.

Starting Friday at 6 p.m. and wrapping Tuesday, the Graham Ave. and Vaughan St. intersection will be closed for reconstruction.

From Tuesday until Sept. 15, Graham Ave. between Vaughan St. and Carlton St. will be reduced to one lane of eastbound bus traffic. Vehicles won’t be allowed in the area while concrete repairs are made at the Edmonton and Kennedy St. intersections, but pedestrians can still cross.

For transit re-routing information, visit winnipegtransit.com or contact 311. Lane closure updates are available on the City of Winnipeg website and on the Waze app.

-Staff

