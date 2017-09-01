Free Entry to Manitoba Provincial Parks for Labour Day Weekend

The Manitoba government is offering free entry to all provincial parks once again this weekend, meaning more than 60 spots are open to explore.

“Free park entry weekends provide an opportunity for all Manitobans to enjoy our natural, cultural and historical sites in provincial parks,” Sustainable Development Min. Rochelle Squires said.

“Manitoba summers are a wonderful time to get outdoors, so I encourage everyone to take advantage of this great opportunity.”

Regular camping costs still apply at provincial parks, but parking permits aren’t necessary from Friday until Monday.

A variety of special parks programs are also happening over the weekend, including an amphitheatre presentation on furs and trapping at Birds Hill Provincial Park; guided tours of historic houses at St. Norbert Provincial Park; a star-gazing party at Spruce Woods Provincial Park with the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada; and opportunities to view migrating geese up close at the Alfred Hole Goose Sanctuary in Whiteshell Provincial Park.

For a full map of provincial parks, visit gov.mb.ca/sd/parks.

