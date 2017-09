Mayor Brian Bowman will welcome students to his alma mater on Tuesday as the fall semester gets underway.

Bowman is set to speak at the University of Manitoba’s new student orientation at Investor’s Group Athletic Centre (75 Sidney Smith St.) at 10:40 a.m.

Bowman is the past president of the U of M’s Alumni Association. He graduated with a bachelor of arts degree from the school in 1996.

Both U of M and the University of Winnipeg resume classes next week.

— Staff

Comments

comments