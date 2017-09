Parts of the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will be closed for much of September as they undergo routine maintenance, the City of Winnipeg said Friday.

The Winnipeg Public Library location at the Sargent Park facility will remain open, while the pool, sauna and change rooms will close from Sunday until Sept. 30.

The track and weight room will also be shut down from Sept. 11 to Sept. 17.

For more information on the city’s pools and recreation centres, visit winnipeg.ca or call 311.

-Staff

