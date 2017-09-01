ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

Winnipeg Blue Bombers Release 300 More Tickets for Sold-Out Banjo Bowl

Bruce Johnson
Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Bruce Johnson (25) strips the ball from the hands of Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Ricky Collins Jr. (3) during first half CFL Banjo Bowl action, in Winnipeg on September 10, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

If you missed out on Banjo Bowl tickets the first time around, you may be in luck now — so long as you’re not steadfast on having a seat.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are releasing 300 more standing room only tickets at noon Friday for the sold-out Sept. 9 game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Fans with these passes will have access to the pre-game tailgate area starting at 11:30 a.m., and viewing decks accessible through the concourses inside Investors Group Field. Tickets are $54.50 (fees included) and available at the Bomber Store or by calling 204-784-7448.

After the Banjo Bowl, the next home game for the Bombers is Sept. 22 against the Ottawa Redblacks. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster here.

