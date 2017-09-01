ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

Winnipeg Goldeyes Beat St. Paul Saints to Clinch North Division Title

Reggie Abercrombie
Winnipeg Goldeyes centre fielder Reggie Abercrombie (JEFF MILLER PHOTO)

With four games left in their regular season, the Winnipeg Goldeyes have already clinched the American Association North Division title.

They secured the spot after beating the St. Paul Saints 5-0 Thursday night at CHS Field in St. Paul.

The fish are five games ahead of the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks with four games to go.

It’s the 19th time they’ve made the playoffs in the club’s 24-year history and the third time they’ve won the north division title since joining the league in 2011.

The Goldeyes return home tonight to play a four-game series against the RedHawks at Shaw Park over the Labour Day weekend. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

