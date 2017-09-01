ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

News » Winnipeg Transit Announces Fall Schedule and Service Improvements in Bridgwater Forest, Amber Trails

Winnipeg Transit Announces Fall Schedule and Service Improvements in Bridgwater Forest, Amber Trails

Winnipeg Transit Announces Fall Schedule and Service Improvements in Bridgwater Forest, Amber Trails

in News0 Comments

Winnipeg Transit
Winnipeg Transit. FILE PHOTO

The City of Winnipeg announced improved transit service for northwest and southwest areas of the city Friday, along with a move toward the fall bus schedule.

Starting Sunday, Winnipeg Transit‘s Route 86 will now include all-day service to Bridgwater Forest and better transfer connections for those in southwest Winnipeg, a move praised by area Coun. Janice Lukes (South Winnipeg-St. Norbert).

“We welcome feedback on transit routes, and are always striving to improve bus service,” said Lukes in a news release. “As Winnipeg’s south end continues to grow, we are pleased to provide options that meet the needs of our residents.”

Route 33 in the Maples will also be tailored, extending all-day bus service through Amber Trails on the Jefferson and Mapleglen legs. Buses will be more frequent with wait times reduced by a proposed seven minutes, according to the city. Riders can also expect better route connections at Portage Ave. and Fort St. and Portage Ave. and Garry St.

“With continued growth in our area, more bus service was needed. This is an exciting development for Amber Trails and is part of the City’s continuous commitment to provide top-quality transit service to all of our citizens,” said Coun. Devi Sharma (Old Kildonan).

Starting Sunday, Winnipeg Transit’s fall schedule goes into effect. Service and frequency improvements are happening on the following routes: 33, 72, 84, 85, 86, 94.

Timing on the routes below will also be affected. For full bus schedules, visit winnipegtransit.com.

14 Ellice – St. Mary’s      

18 North Main – Corydon            

19 Marion – Logan – Notre Dame            

21 Portage Express         

22 Assiniboia Express     

24 Ness Express               

25 Ness Super Express  

28 Brookside Express    

33 Maples          

36 Northwest Super Express      

55 St. Anne’s     

72          

75 Crosstown East          

78 Crosstown West        

84          

85           

86          

94          

95          

160 Downtown – U of M              

161 University Super Express     

162 Downtown – Ft. Richmond – U of M – St. Norbert Express

163 Waverley Heights Express  

-Staff


Comments

comments

MENU