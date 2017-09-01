The City of Winnipeg announced improved transit service for northwest and southwest areas of the city Friday, along with a move toward the fall bus schedule.

Starting Sunday, Winnipeg Transit‘s Route 86 will now include all-day service to Bridgwater Forest and better transfer connections for those in southwest Winnipeg, a move praised by area Coun. Janice Lukes (South Winnipeg-St. Norbert).

“We welcome feedback on transit routes, and are always striving to improve bus service,” said Lukes in a news release. “As Winnipeg’s south end continues to grow, we are pleased to provide options that meet the needs of our residents.”

Route 33 in the Maples will also be tailored, extending all-day bus service through Amber Trails on the Jefferson and Mapleglen legs. Buses will be more frequent with wait times reduced by a proposed seven minutes, according to the city. Riders can also expect better route connections at Portage Ave. and Fort St. and Portage Ave. and Garry St.

“With continued growth in our area, more bus service was needed. This is an exciting development for Amber Trails and is part of the City’s continuous commitment to provide top-quality transit service to all of our citizens,” said Coun. Devi Sharma (Old Kildonan).

Starting Sunday, Winnipeg Transit’s fall schedule goes into effect. Service and frequency improvements are happening on the following routes: 33, 72, 84, 85, 86, 94.

Timing on the routes below will also be affected. For full bus schedules, visit winnipegtransit.com.

14 Ellice – St. Mary’s

18 North Main – Corydon

19 Marion – Logan – Notre Dame

21 Portage Express

22 Assiniboia Express

24 Ness Express

25 Ness Super Express

28 Brookside Express

33 Maples

36 Northwest Super Express

55 St. Anne’s

72

75 Crosstown East

78 Crosstown West

84

85

86

94

95

160 Downtown – U of M

161 University Super Express

162 Downtown – Ft. Richmond – U of M – St. Norbert Express

163 Waverley Heights Express

-Staff

Comments

comments