Steinbach Woman Believed to Be Impaired in Serious Crash on Perimeter

Impaired driving is believed to be a contributing factor when a 26-year-old Steinbach woman crashed into another vehicle on the Perimeter Highway near Dugald Road on Saturday afternoon.

RCMP were alerted of an erratic driver on the Perimeter at around 4 p.m. and officers were responding to the scene. While en route, they received another report that the same driver had collided with another vehicle.

Police say the woman was driving in a very dangerous manner on Wenzel Street before making her way on to the Perimeter.

While at the intersection near Dugald Road, she failed to stop at a red light and collided with a 44-year-old woman from Beausejour, sending her to hospital in critical condition.

The 26-year-old was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

No other occupants were in either vehicle.

Charges are pending against the Steinbach driver.

— Staff

Comments

comments