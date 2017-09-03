ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

News » Steinbach Woman Believed to Be Impaired in Serious Crash on Perimeter

Steinbach Woman Believed to Be Impaired in Serious Crash on Perimeter

Steinbach Woman Believed to Be Impaired in Serious Crash on Perimeter

in News0 Comments

RCMP Logo VehicleImpaired driving is believed to be a contributing factor when a 26-year-old Steinbach woman crashed into another vehicle on the Perimeter Highway near Dugald Road on Saturday afternoon.

RCMP were alerted of an erratic driver on the Perimeter at around 4 p.m. and officers were responding to the scene. While en route, they received another report that the same driver had collided with another vehicle.

Police say the woman was driving in a very dangerous manner on Wenzel Street before making her way on to the Perimeter.

While at the intersection near Dugald Road, she failed to stop at a red light and collided with a 44-year-old woman from Beausejour, sending her to hospital in critical condition.

The 26-year-old was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

No other occupants were in either vehicle.

Charges are pending against the Steinbach driver.

— Staff


Comments

comments

MENU