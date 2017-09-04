Winnipeg Man Charged After Over a Dozen Vehicle Arsons

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a man in connection with 21 arsons to a number of vehicles over the last three weeks.

Between August 13 and September 3, 2017, multiple vehicles were damaged in the St. James–Assiniboia and Assiniboine South neighbourhoods.

Police say each fire was set overnight or in the early morning. The total damage to the vehicles is estimated at more than $100,000.

Shawn Robert Hall, 27, of Winnipeg, was arrested in the 100 block of Hendon Avenue on Sunday.

He has been charged with 21 counts of arson and possession of incendiary material.

Hall remains in custody.

