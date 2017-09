The Barenaked Ladies are embarking on their fall tour, bringing the band to Winnipeg’s Burton Cummings Theatre.

The Fake Nudes Canadian tour will streak into the city on Saturday, November 25.

The show is in support of their new studio album, Fake Nudes, which is set for release on November 17.

Tickets to the show go on sale Friday, September 8 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster for $35, $45, $69, and $85.

Each ticket sold includes a digital copy of the new album.

