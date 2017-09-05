Winnipeg Man Found Dead on Highway 1 Near Richer

Manitoba RCMP are trying to piece together what may have happened to a Winnipeg man in his final moments after being found deceased on Highway 1 last Friday.

Police found the man lying in the eastbound lane of the highway approximately six kilometres east of Richer at around 2:50 a.m.

“There are some questions surrounding the death of this individual that investigators are actively trying to answer,” said Tara Seel of the Manitoba RCMP. “We are asking anyone who may have been in the area that morning and may have seen a male walking near or on the highway to contact the Steinbach RCMP.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at (204) 326-4452.

