Manitoba Harvest Season Traffic Prompts Caution from MPI

By Sarah Klein

WINNIPEG — Harvest season means more agricultural equipment is travelling on provincial highways and roads, prompting a warning from Manitoba Public Insurance.

“It’s important that both producers and motorists do their part to stay safe on the road,” said Ward Keith with MPI.

“Farm equipment is large and slow moving. Producers need to ensure their equipment is properly lit when traveling on the roadway and motorists need to fully aware of their surroundings ? particularly in rural areas where harvesting is now taking place.”

MPI says about 20 collisions occur each year between agricultural equipment and passenger vehicles.

Farm equipment has a maximum speed of 40 km/h, but must be clearly marked during both daylight and nighttime hours.

Comments

comments