Manitoba to Administer New Flu Vaccine in Personal Care Homes

WINNIPEG — Manitoba has introduced a new high-dose flu vaccine for people living in personal care homes throughout the province.

To better protect those 65 years of age and older, the season influenza vaccine provides a higher level of protection against two types of influenza A and one type of influenza B predicted to be circulating in North America this fall and winter.

“Studies show that people over the age of 65 that live in personal care homes are most at risk of complications or death related to influenza,” said Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister Kelvin Goertzen.

Manitoba is the first province in Canada to introduce the new type of vaccine.

Goertzen says public health officials will review data on the use and effectiveness of the high-dose flu vaccine in personal care homes to support future vaccine decisions.

