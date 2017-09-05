Winnipeg Gauging Feedback on New Walking, Bike Corridor

The City of Winnipeg is inviting public feedback on the second phase of a pedestrian and cycling project to connect the Wolseley and West Alexander neighbourhoods.

Input is needed on ways to slow down traffic, improve safety for walking, biking and driving, and make travel more comfortable to people of all ages and abilities on Ruby Street and Banning Street. The project will eventually create a north-south connection between Palmerston Avenue and Notre Dame Avenue and beyond.

There are two ways to provide feedback — online or during a neighbourhood event.

An online survey can be filled out by visiting Winnipeg.ca/walkbikeprojects. The drop-in neighbourhood event on Friday, September 15 will gauge project feedback from 3-7 p.m. at Greenway School, 390 Burnell Street. A community BBQ will also be provided.

Comments

comments