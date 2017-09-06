Manitoba Man Killed in ATV Crash in RM of Victoria

A 55-year-old man was killed Monday when he was thrown from an ATV in the RM of Victoria.

Manitoba RCMP responded at around 7 p.m. to Road 40 North, close to the intersection of Road 65 West.

Mounties found the ATV in the middle of Road 40 North and an ATV trailer flipped in the north ditch.

It’s unclear whether the ATV completely rolled over when the man lost control.

The driver, from Holland, Manitoba, was pronounced deceased in hospital.

He was not wearing a helmet and alcohol is not considered a factor in the crash.

— Staff

