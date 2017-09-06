Bone Fractured: Manitoba Agency to Investigate Arrest of Teenage Girl

By The Canadian Press
WINNIPEG – An agency that reviews Manitoba police actions is investigating an arrest in Winnipeg on the weekend in which a teenage girl was injured.
The Independent Investigation Unit says it was notified by police that an officer responding to reports of a stolen vehicle pushed a suspect from behind after she fled on foot.
The unit says the suspect — later identified as a 14-year-old girl — fell to the ground and, after her arrest, complained of a sore shoulder.
She was treated in hospital for a fractured left clavicle.
The unit’s civilian director says although the injury was not serious as defined by regulations, it is in the public interest for the agency to investigate.