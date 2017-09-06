Goldeyes Open Post-Season on the Road in Lincoln

The Winnipeg Goldeyes are opening their post-season tonight with their first game against the Lincoln Saltdogs.

The Fish are playing in a best-of-five series and will face either the Gary SouthShore RailCats or Wichita Wingnuts in the American Association Championship Series.

Wednesday is the fourth time the Goldeyes and Saltdogs have met in the post-season. The Goldeyes beat the Saltdogs three games to one in the 2001 Northern League Central Conference Championship Series. The following year, Winnipeg bested Lincoln three games to two in the Northern League North Division Championship Series. Most recently, the Saltdogs edged the Goldeyes three games to two in the 2014 American Association Division Series.

The Goldeyes are making their 19th playoff appearance in their 24-year history, and are in search of their fourth league championship. The Goldeyes won the Northern League in 1994 and the American Association in both 2012 and 2016.

The first pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. at Haymarket Park.

