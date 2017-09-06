RCMP Seek Man Who Exposed Himself to Three Females

RCMP are looking for a man who exposed himself to three separate females southeast of Winnipeg last month.

All three incidents occurred in the Mitchell, Manitoba area while the victims were outside.

The first incident on August 17 happened when a 16-year-old girl was walking her dog at 3:15 p.m. A blue sedan slowly passed and stopped, at which time the man exposed himself to the girl. She was able to run away.

On August 20, a 31-year-old woman out for a jog was approached by the same man in the vehicle. RCMP say when she ran past his vehicle, he exited and exposed himself to her. The suspect got back into the vehicle and exposed himself a second time to the same woman further along her route.

The last incident on August 31 happened when a 41-year-old woman was walking her dog. Police say the woman noticed someone following her. When she turned around, the man exposed himself and ran off.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, in his late 20s or early 30s. He had reddish blonde short hair with a full, scruffy reddish blonde beard. He is approximately 5’10” tall and has a medium build. In two of the incidents, he was driving a metallic blue sedan.

Police have increased patrols in the area and ask anyone with information to contact Steinbach RCMP at (204) 326-4452.

