Four Charged in Fatal Winnipeg Stabbing

Four people have been charged with manslaughter after an 18-year-old Winnipeg man was fatally stabbed on August 18.

Tyler William Ranville succumbed to his injuries nine days after being assaulted in the area of Sargent Avenue and McMicken Street.

Police say Ranville had become involved in a dispute with a group of males near Sargent Avenue and Young Street when the stabbing occurred. Upon being stabbed, he stumbled into traffic and collapsed.

Police were able to identify several suspects during the course of their investigation.

Nasim Abddullahi Ahmed, 18, Yonas Gebremekeal and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested and charged. Police also arrested Abdullahi Jemal Ahmed, 20, who was travelling as a passenger in a vehicle before it fled and struck a tree in the 1800 block of Alexander Avenue on Wednesday. Ahmed took off, but was tracked down in the 1800 block of Pacific Avenue.

All four have been charged with manslaughter and remain in custody.

