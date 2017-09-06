Butting Out: Winnipeg Consulting Public on Smoke-Free Patios

By Sarah Klein

Banning smoking on outdoor patios at Winnipeg bars and restaurants is under the microscope as the city turns to the public for input on possibly snuffing out the pastime.

Public engagement is underway on how the city should regulate smoking on outdoor patios at bars and restaurants, including cigarettes, cigars, pipes, e-cigarettes, water pipes, hookahs, and other similar products/devices that produce second-hand smoke. Smoking indoors at public facilities is already outlawed province-wide.

An online survey (available until September 26) has been launched on the issue, and will accompany a telephone survey of 600 randomly selected Winnipeggers.

City officials are also meeting with key stakeholders and reviewing how other Canadian jurisdictions regulate smoking on outdoor patios at bars and restaurants.

Winnipeg is the last major Canadian city not to have a patio smoking ban in place.

Feedback will be considered by city council in spring 2018.

