Manitoba Investigators Clear Mountie of Wrongdoing Over Woman’s Broken Arm

WINNIPEG – Manitoba’s police watchdog says a Mountie did not use too much force during an arrest where a woman suffered a broken arm in Beausejour.

The Independent Investigation Unit says an RCMP officer responded to a call in April about a woman throwing items in a convenience store.

As the officer struggled with the intoxicated woman her right arm was broken.

Investigators say they interviewed two witnesses who saw the arrest.

The woman has no memory of what happened and she was admitted for a mental health assessment.

The unit, which investigates all serious incidents involving police in Manitoba, says the Mountie will not face charges.

