Not Going Hungry: ManyFest Drawing in 40+ Food Trucks

Here’s a tip: arrive at ManyFest on an empty stomach.

The two-day downtown Winnipeg street festival this weekend is promising the most food trucks ever. More than 40 of them will line Broadway and the surrounding area for the seventh annual festival, known for combining several events into one massive party.

“The amount of food trucks we see downtown during the summer months has increased significantly over the past few years,” said Stefano Grande, CEO of the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ, the organization behind ManyFest.

“Food trucks have a tendency of bringing the community together for a unique experience and that is exactly what happens during ManyFest! We bring some of the best local food trucks together, all in one place, for everyone to enjoy!”

All tasty vendors will be competing in Food Truck Wars in several categories: Best Presentation, Best Bang for Your Buck, and Most Original. Visitors will vote onsite for their favourite truck.

A list of participating food trucks is available at ManyFest.ca.

ManyFest runs September 8-10, with nearly 70,000 visitors expected to attend. ChrisD.ca is once again a proud media sponsor this year.

